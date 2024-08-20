Missing: Can you help police find Nathan last seen early this morning?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for your help to find missing man Nathan.

Nathan, aged 33, was last seen today (Tuesday 20 August) at 7am in the Rawmarsh area of Rotherham.

He is described as a white man, around 5ft 8in tall, of stocky build and with brown hair.

Officers are becoming concerned for Nathan's welfare and are asking anyone who may have information regarding where he might be to come forward.

Can you help in the search for missing Nathan? If so, please call 101 and quote incident number 559 of 20 August 2024 when you get in touch.