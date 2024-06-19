MISSING: Can you help police find missing man Steven?
Police are appealing for your help to find missing man Steven.
Steven, aged 59, was last seen at 10pm on Monday 10 June in the Bolton-upon-Dearne area of Rotherham.
He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall and of a slim build. He has light grey stubble and a bald head.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Steven's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.
Have you seen Steven? Do you know where he might be?
If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101 or reporting information online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.
Please quote incident number 637 of 17 June 2024 when you get in touch.