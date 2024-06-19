Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for your help to find missing man Steven.

Steven, aged 59, was last seen at 10pm on Monday 10 June in the Bolton-upon-Dearne area of Rotherham.

He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall and of a slim build. He has light grey stubble and a bald head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Steven's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

MISSING: Can you help police find missing man Steven?

Have you seen Steven? Do you know where he might be?

If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101 or reporting information online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.