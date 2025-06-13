Police are asking for your help to find missing Barnsley man Dylan.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dylan, aged 24, was last seen near Thorne Road in Doncaster at around 7.20am on Wednesday (11 June).

Officers are becoming increasing concerned for Dylan’s welfare and would like to speak to anyone who has heard from him or who knows where he may be staying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dylan is described as a white man, 5ft 10ins tall, of a slim build, and with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a long black coat, black trousers, as shown in the attached image.

MISSING: Barnsley man Dylan was last seen in Doncaster.

Although he is barefoot in the image, it is believed that he was later wearing dark coloured trainers.

If you see Dylan or have information that could help to find him, please get in touch on the online portal https://orlo.uk/5adeK or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 467 of 12 June 2025 when you get in touch.