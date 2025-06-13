MISSING: Barnsley man Dylan was last seen in Doncaster
Dylan, aged 24, was last seen near Thorne Road in Doncaster at around 7.20am on Wednesday (11 June).
Officers are becoming increasing concerned for Dylan’s welfare and would like to speak to anyone who has heard from him or who knows where he may be staying.
Dylan is described as a white man, 5ft 10ins tall, of a slim build, and with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a long black coat, black trousers, as shown in the attached image.
Although he is barefoot in the image, it is believed that he was later wearing dark coloured trainers.
If you see Dylan or have information that could help to find him, please get in touch on the online portal https://orlo.uk/5adeK or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 467 of 12 June 2025 when you get in touch.