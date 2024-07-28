Missiles and abuse hurled as police tackle 20-strong illegal bike gang in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Missiles and abuse were hurled at police by a 20-strong gang of illegal bikers terrorising a Doncaster suburb.

Officers moved in to tackle a group of off-road bikes doing wheelies and riding without helmets and causing a nuisance when they came under attack in Mexborough.

And police chiefs have vowed to get tough on the culprits, saying: “We are looking into this as a priority,” urging members of the public to keep reporting nuisance riders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neighbourhood officers in the south of the city are urging local residents to continue reporting incidents following the operation clamping down on nuisance and dangerous riders in the area.

Police in Doncaster have been clamping down on illegal bikes.

Last Saturday (20 July), Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team joined forces with South Yorkshire Police’s dedicated Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team to carry out a proactive six-hour operation targeting off-road bikes in the Mexborough, Conisbrough and Denaby areas.

The operation saw high visibility patrols and gave officers further opportunities to engage with their local communities, including informing them of the ways to report illegal off-road bikes to the police.

Although concerns have been raised by members of the public regarding off-road bikes, the issue remains under-reported and the NPT wants to encourage people to show their support in tackling this issue by reporting incidents to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster South NPT Inspector Adrian Luscombe said: "We're hearing through community meetings and word of mouth that local residents want us to tackle off-road bikes, and we are looking into this as a priority across the whole South NPT area.

"However, we can only act and investigate on the crime reports we receive and information submitted to police in order to catch the riders responsible for this erratic and careless behaviour.

"We are aware of hotspot areas and carry out regular proactive patrols in these spots to catch off-road bikers in the act but we really need the public to show their support by telling us more.

"We need to know more about where and when these incidents are taking place along with descriptions of the people riding these bikes and causing a significant nuisance in our local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Information about the make, colour and size of the bikes is also key and even the smallest bit of information could prove to be the most important piece of the jigsaw when it comes to dismantling this criminality."

Last Saturday's operation saw officers seize a red Honda being ridden erratically on Rocket Field in Mexborough next to where a group of children were playing.

The rider of that bike was also dealt with for having no insurance.

An off-road bike was seized after missiles and abuse were hurled at officers responding to disorder in Mexborough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police also spoke to three other riders to remind them of their responsibilities as road users, with all engaging positively with police and cooperating with enquiries.

Last month, officers attended reports of 20 riders on illegal off-road bikes doing wheelies, riding without helmets and causing a nuisance in Park Road, Mexborough.

Abuse and missiles were hurled at officers when they attended the scene and tried to engage with the group.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported and they managed to successfully recover an illegal bike which was not taxed or roadworthy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Insp Luscombe said: "Nuisance and dangerous driving like what was seen in the above incident in Mexborough is really damaging to our communities.

"It understandably angers people as they don't want to see bikes tearing up the fields where they walk their dogs or disturbing the peace in residential neighbourhoods where they should feel safe in their homes.

"With your help, we can tackle the issue head-on and that's why I again want to really urge people whenever they see an off-road bike being ridden erratically or in a dangerous manner to report that information to police.

"The more details we know, the more chance we have of finding the riders so please keen any eye out for details relating to makes, colours and sizes of bikes, details of clothing and helmets worn and places where these bikes are being kept."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can report information to us online through the touch of a button or by calling 101. If you report information, we can launch an investigation and it puts us in a much better position to bring these riders to justice.

"We understand you may not feel comfortable sharing your personal details and if that is the case, then please make the most of Crimestoppers. It is a free, confidential service and if you use it, your details will not be shared with us."

If you want to submit a crime report online, you can do so by visiting this link: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.