Mini stolen in Doncaster burglary found by police the next day

Officers from the Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team found a stolen Mini motor car in Kirk Sandall this morning, Tuesday.

The vehicle had been during a burglary in Hatfield overnight. The car will be examined before it it returned to its rightful owner.

*East NPT PCSOs located a stolen vehicle in Edenthorpe. This vehicle was stolen during a burglary on July 21.

The stolen Mini recovered by police

And elsewhere, officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team arrested and charged a man on Friday night, July 23, with driving whilst over the prescribed limit.

He was stopped by officers on Mansfield Road in the town as they were concerned about his lack of ability to drive in a straight line and was arrested after failing a roadside breath test.

He has been bailed to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court.