Mindless vandals strike again at Doncaster beauty spot

Mindless vandals have struck at a Doncaster park.

By Stephanie Bateman
Saturday, 7th August 2021, 1:06 pm

Volunteers at Sandall Park have spent hours putting right the wrongs of vandals who have destroyed the bug houses once again.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster baseball bat and crowbar wielding burglary gang are jailed

A spokesman said: “It might give them a few minutes of delightful satisfaction in pushing them over, ripping them to bits, using the bricks to build a useless dam nearby (which prevents older people sitting there), but they will be repaired.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

One of the bug hotels at Sandall Park

“No doubt someone will say ‘there's not enough for them to do’. Not good enough in my book.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.