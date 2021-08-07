Volunteers at Sandall Park have spent hours putting right the wrongs of vandals who have destroyed the bug houses once again.

A spokesman said: “It might give them a few minutes of delightful satisfaction in pushing them over, ripping them to bits, using the bricks to build a useless dam nearby (which prevents older people sitting there), but they will be repaired.

One of the bug hotels at Sandall Park

“No doubt someone will say ‘there's not enough for them to do’. Not good enough in my book.”