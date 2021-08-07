Mindless vandals strike again at Doncaster beauty spot
Mindless vandals have struck at a Doncaster park.
Volunteers at Sandall Park have spent hours putting right the wrongs of vandals who have destroyed the bug houses once again.
A spokesman said: “It might give them a few minutes of delightful satisfaction in pushing them over, ripping them to bits, using the bricks to build a useless dam nearby (which prevents older people sitting there), but they will be repaired.
“No doubt someone will say ‘there's not enough for them to do’. Not good enough in my book.”