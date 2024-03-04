News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Mercedes driver seized by police after going 'Grand Theft Auto' in Doncaster chase

A Mercedes driver was held by police after going ‘Grand Theft Auto’ on a chase in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 4th Mar 2024, 09:34 GMT
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team seized the driver near to the Morrisons supermarket in Water Vole Way – and compared his exploits to the popular action and adventure video game which sees drivers fleeing the police.

Explaining the stop on a cold and chilly night in Doncaster, a spokesman said: “Before our eyes froze over, on our way back to base after patrolling the iPort, we spotted this Mercedes.

"Note that when you have the feds behind you, don't go all Grand Theft Auto - it will get you noticed.

Police stopped the Mercedes after a 'Grand Theft Auto' style chase.Police stopped the Mercedes after a 'Grand Theft Auto' style chase.
"Sure enough blue lights activated and driver stopped. Seized for no insurance and driver dealt with for driving offences.”

You can report car crime in Doncaster to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.