Men threatened staff and stole crates of beer from Doncaster store
A group of men reportedly threatened staff before stealing crates of beer from a Doncaster store.
The raiders walked into the Tesco Express store in Adlard Road, Wheatley Hills on Sunday night and walked out with multipacks of lager, eyewitnesses said.
Despite being challenged by staff, the men made their escape towards Thorne Road along Thornhill Avenue, one shopper said.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Tesco for further details of the incident which is said to have taken place at around 8.30pm.