Men threatened staff and stole crates of beer from Doncaster store

A group of men reportedly threatened staff before stealing crates of beer from a Doncaster store.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The raiders walked into the Tesco Express store in Adlard Road, Wheatley Hills on Sunday night and walked out with multipacks of lager, eyewitnesses said.

Despite being challenged by staff, the men made their escape towards Thorne Road along Thornhill Avenue, one shopper said.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Tesco for further details of the incident which is said to have taken place at around 8.30pm.