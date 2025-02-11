Men threatened staff and stole crates of beer from Doncaster store

By Darren Burke
Published 11th Feb 2025, 10:12 BST
A group of men reportedly threatened staff before stealing crates of beer from a Doncaster store.

The raiders walked into the Tesco Express store in Adlard Road, Wheatley Hills on Sunday night and walked out with multipacks of lager, eyewitnesses said.

Despite being challenged by staff, the men made their escape towards Thorne Road along Thornhill Avenue, one shopper said.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Tesco for further details of the incident which is said to have taken place at around 8.30pm.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice