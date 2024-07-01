Men flee police after attempted £1,000 raid on Doncaster supermarket
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called to Sainsbury’s in Edenthorpe on Friday night, shortly before 9pm, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.
In a brief statement, the spokesperson said: “We responded to reports of shoplifting at Sainsbury’s on Thorne Road, Doncaster at 8.53pm on Friday (28 June).
“It is reported that two unknown men attempted to steal stock worth around £1,000, but staff were able to recover the items.
“Officers attended and searched the area for the suspects to no gain.
"The investigation has been filed pending further information coming to light.”
Pictures from Thorne Road show a number of officers and patrol cars surrounding a motorbike at the roundabout where Thorne Road meets Wheatley Hall Road at around 9pm on Friday.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101.