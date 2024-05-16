Men drive off in stolen van with the vehicle alarm going off in Armthorpe
Two offenders had smashed the window, gained entry and driven off with the van.
A spokesman said: “Unfortunately for these two aspiring criminals they were unable to deactivate the alarm, so found themsleves driving through the village with the alarm sounding – not the discreet getaway I imagined they had planned!
“No surprise we received a further call, reporting a van driving at speed in Armthorpe, with a smashed window and its alarm sounding.”
Incident 666 was created and officers were dispatched.
They added: “Ironically officers located the van in the new crematorium car park near to Brecks Lane, with the two offenders nowehere to be seen. Something must have spooked them!”
If you have any further information about the offenders involved please contact 101 and quote incident 666 15/05/24.