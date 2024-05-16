Men drive off in stolen van with the vehicle alarm going off in Armthorpe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At around 5.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, May 15), police were made aware of a van being stolen from Butterill Drive, Armthorpe.

Two offenders had smashed the window, gained entry and driven off with the van.

A spokesman said: “Unfortunately for these two aspiring criminals they were unable to deactivate the alarm, so found themsleves driving through the village with the alarm sounding – not the discreet getaway I imagined they had planned!

“No surprise we received a further call, reporting a van driving at speed in Armthorpe, with a smashed window and its alarm sounding.”

Men drive off in this stolen van with the vehicle alarm going off in Armthorpe.

Incident 666 was created and officers were dispatched.

They added: “Ironically officers located the van in the new crematorium car park near to Brecks Lane, with the two offenders nowehere to be seen. Something must have spooked them!”