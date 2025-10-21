Member of public helps police recover stolen motorbike from Doncaster ditch

By Darren Burke
Published 21st Oct 2025, 09:41 BST
A member of the public who spotted an abandoned motorbike in a ditch in Doncaster helped police recover the vehicle.

Officers from Doncaster South Neigbourhood Policing Team recovered the vehicle in the Balby area.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We attended to a report from a member of the public about an abandoned motorcycle in a ditch on a footpath near Woodfield Plantation.

"Upon locating the bike, it was established that it had been stolen last month.

A member of the public helped recover the stolen bike from a ditch.

"We often rely on reports from members of the public to locate stolen vehicles and on this occasion the person who reported it even helped us get it out of the ditch."

If you want to report something to the police you can do it online, on 101 or via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 where you can report information in confidence without having to leave your details.

Always contact 999 in an emergency.

