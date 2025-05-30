Member of public helps police find cloned vehicle near Doncaster
Humberside Police’s North Lincolnshire team discovered the van in the Isle of Axholme village of Haxey.
A force spokesperson said: “hanks to eagle eyed members of the public, a cloned vehicle has been located and recovered within the area of Haxey.
"This vehicle has recently come to our attention, and therefore it was a brilliant spot by a member of the public to be seen parked up.
"We ask that if something doesn’t look right, or if it looks out of place, we would always rather come out and conduct checks and find it’s legit, than let it fall back into the hands of criminals.”
You can report details to police on 101, or 999 in an emergency, or alternatively, contact independent charity CrimeStoppers to leave information in confidence by calling 0800 555 111.