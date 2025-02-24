Meet the teams helping to keep Doncaster city centre safe

By Darren Burke
Published 24th Feb 2025, 10:23 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

These are the people helping to keep the streets of Doncaster city centre safe.

City of Doncaster Council’s city centre wardens carry out regular patrols in the city centre – and authority bosses are inviting members of the public to come forward, meet them and pass on any concerns.

A council spokesperson said: “Our officers from several different teams are out on the streets providing reassurance, visibility, and support.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We’re committed to making Doncaster a safer place – whether you're a resident, visitor, or business owner.

Teams are helping to keep the streets of Doncaster safe.Teams are helping to keep the streets of Doncaster safe.
Teams are helping to keep the streets of Doncaster safe.

“We won’t tolerate anti-social behaviour from the small minority who disrupt our community.

"If you see our team while you're out and about, come and say hello!

“Together, we’re building a safer Doncaster.”

For more details on the Safer Stronger Doncaster Partnership, please visit https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/services/crime-anti-social-behaviour-nuisance/the-safer-doncaster-partnership

You can report anti-social behaviour to the council HERE as well as police on 101 or 999 in an emergency or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice