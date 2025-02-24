Meet the teams helping to keep Doncaster city centre safe
City of Doncaster Council’s city centre wardens carry out regular patrols in the city centre – and authority bosses are inviting members of the public to come forward, meet them and pass on any concerns.
A council spokesperson said: “Our officers from several different teams are out on the streets providing reassurance, visibility, and support.
"We’re committed to making Doncaster a safer place – whether you're a resident, visitor, or business owner.
“We won’t tolerate anti-social behaviour from the small minority who disrupt our community.
"If you see our team while you're out and about, come and say hello!
“Together, we’re building a safer Doncaster.”
For more details on the Safer Stronger Doncaster Partnership, please visit https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/services/crime-anti-social-behaviour-nuisance/the-safer-doncaster-partnership
You can report anti-social behaviour to the council HERE as well as police on 101 or 999 in an emergency or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.