Meat and cakes stolen in raid on Doncaster town centre Indian restaurant

The raiders struck at Poppadoms and Cream in Hall Gate in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Bosses at the restaurant and dessert bar have released CCTV of the break-in which took place at around 8.14am.

A spokesman said in a Facebook post: “Got broken into at restaurant.

Raiders broke into Poppadoms and Cream in Doncaster.

"Stole raw chicken, raw lamb from our freezers plus cakes from our freezers.”