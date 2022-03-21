Meat and cakes stolen in raid on Doncaster town centre Indian restaurant

Fresh meat and desserts have been stolen after thieves raided a popular Doncaster town centre Indian restaurant.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 21st March 2022, 11:10 am

The raiders struck at Poppadoms and Cream in Hall Gate in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Bosses at the restaurant and dessert bar have released CCTV of the break-in which took place at around 8.14am.

A spokesman said in a Facebook post: “Got broken into at restaurant.

Raiders broke into Poppadoms and Cream in Doncaster.

"Stole raw chicken, raw lamb from our freezers plus cakes from our freezers.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.