Meat and cakes stolen in raid on Doncaster town centre Indian restaurant
Fresh meat and desserts have been stolen after thieves raided a popular Doncaster town centre Indian restaurant.
By Darren Burke
Monday, 21st March 2022, 11:10 am
The raiders struck at Poppadoms and Cream in Hall Gate in the early hours of yesterday morning.
Bosses at the restaurant and dessert bar have released CCTV of the break-in which took place at around 8.14am.
A spokesman said in a Facebook post: “Got broken into at restaurant.
"Stole raw chicken, raw lamb from our freezers plus cakes from our freezers.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101.