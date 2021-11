Mattresses, tyres, bins and a van all set on fire deliberately in Doncaster

On November 10 Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate garden fire at 7pm on Florence Avenue, Balby, Doncaster.

The crew left the scene at 7:25pm.

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate car fire at 7:55pm on Short Road, Intake, Doncaster.

The crew came away at 8:20pm.

A number of tyres and a mattress were on fire at 8:05pm on Axholme Road, Wheatley, Doncaster.

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 8:45pm.

On November 11 Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 4:30am on Queens Road, Wheatley, Doncaster.

The crew left the scene at 4:40am.

Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 8:35pm on Shirley Road, Hexthorpe, Doncaster.

The crew left the scene at 9:05pm.

Two fire crews from Askern and Adwick stations were called out to a small fire on waste land at 10:20pm on Lodge Road, Carcroft, Doncaster.

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

The crews came away at 10:50pm.

On Saturday, November 13 Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate van fire at 9:55pm on Shaftholme Lane, Shaftholme, Doncaster.

The fire crew came away at 10:45pm.

On Sunday, November 14 central firefighters were called out to an accidental bin fire at 7:45pm on Station Road, Stainforth, Doncaster.

The crew left the scene at 8pm.