Masked riders knock over man, 87, before disappearing in Doncaster

Police are appealing for witnesses after two masked riders knocked over an 87-year-old man before disappearing in a Doncaster village.

At approximately 12.45pm yesterday (Wednesday June 17) on Station Road an 87-year-old male was knocked over by a motorbike with two riders wearing face coverings.

A police spokesman said: “The riders have shown no concern for the gentleman and disappeared in the direction of Stainforth.

“Were you in Dunscroft at this time? Did you witness this incident? Did you see an off road bike in the area today?”

If you have any information regarding this collision please get in touch on 101, incident number 478 of 18/06/25.