Masked men attack Doncaster Sainsbury's before fleeing early hours raid on bike
Police are hunting two men who smashed their way into a Doncaster Sainsbury’s store before fleeing on a bike.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 4.39am, on Saturday (14 September) we received reports of a break-in at a supermarket on Sandringham Road, Intake.
“It is reported two masked men broke into the Sainsbury’s Local store before leaving the scene of an e-bike.
“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
"Anybody with information should contact 101 quoting incident number 73 of 13 September 2024.”