Mansfield Road attack: Man, 52, critically injured after being assaulted with metal bar in Balby, Doncaster
A man is in hospital in a critical condition after being attacked with a metal bar on a Doncaster street in broad daylight.
By Robert Cumber
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 9:42 am
South Yorkshire Police said the 52-year-old man was reportedly assaulted by another man, aged 23, on Mansfield Road in Balby yesterday, Friday, March 25.
Police, who were called at 2.54pm, said he had been taken to hospital with head injuries and remained in a ‘critical condition’.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 538 of March 25.