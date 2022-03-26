South Yorkshire Police said the 52-year-old man was reportedly assaulted by another man, aged 23, on Mansfield Road in Balby yesterday, Friday, March 25.

Police, who were called at 2.54pm, said he had been taken to hospital with head injuries and remained in a ‘critical condition’.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 538 of March 25.

