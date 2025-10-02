Manchester synagogue attack: South Yorkshire Police issue statement after deaths

South Yorkshire Police has issue a statement after at least two peope died during the attack at a Manchester Jewish synagogue.

“Today, we have heard the terrible news that people attending a synagogue on the holiest day in the Jewish calendar have been subjected to a vicious attack. “We know this will cause concern and anxiety in our local communities and so we are carrying out additional patrols to offer visibility and reassurance. “Such incidents can generate misinformation through fear, and disinformation through a desire to divide communities because our communities are strongest and safest together. “Please do not share unverified information or speculation and instead follow the Greater Manchester Police website for the most up to date information on the incident or South Yorkshire Police for local information.”