Man who raped vulnerable woman in woods will spend two extra years in prison.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Selfo Myrtaj, aged 28, approached the victim, who was unknown to him, when he saw her walking alone.

On the pretence of offering the victim a ride home, he then drove her to nearby woodland and raped her.

He was found guilty of rape and was initially jailed after the original Sheffield court hearing for four years.

Sheffield Crown Court.

But he has now received an increased sentence after his case was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Solicitor General, Alex Chalk QC MP.

On December, 17, 2021, Myrtaj was sentenced to four years’ in prison at Sheffield Crown Court. He was also made subject to a restraining order by the court.

Following the sentencing, however, the Solicitor General referred the offender’s sentence to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme.

Today (February 23 2022) the Court of Appeal found his original sentence to be unduly lenient and has now increased it to six years’ imprisonment.

Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General, Alex Chalk QC MP said: “Selfo Myrtaj committed a sickening act of rape, deliberately targeting a woman who was alone and vulnerable.