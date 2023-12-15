Man who raped and harrassed Doncaster woman in terrifying attack is jailed

A man who raped and harassed a Doncaster woman leaving her terrified in her own home has been jailed.

Officers arrested Taimoor Ali, 23, in the city in July 2022 and he was later charged two counts of rape and one count of harassment.

A court heard how the victim was left "extremely scared" after an encounter with Ali as she recalled how he used to loiter in the area where she lived and harass her through text messages.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Ali used to beg her for forgiveness and demand that she "take the case back" as he desperately tried to avoid prosecution.

Taimoor Ali has been jailed after raping a woman in Doncaster.

Ali, of Vincent Road, Nelson, Lancashire, pleaded guilty to the offences at Sheffield Crown Court and was sentenced to five years and 11 months in prison during a hearing at the same court last Thursday (7 December).

Detective Constable Rachel Young, investigating, said: "Ali committed disgusting attacks on his victim and harassed her to the point where she was left petrified in her own home.

"He then tried to convince her to drop the case and I want to commend the woman for being resolute and continuing with proceedings to ensure justice prevailed.

"She has been patient, tenacious and courageous in her wait for justice and I hope this gives her some closure as she tries to move on from her harrowing ordeal at the hands of Ali.

"I would encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to come forward and tell us what has happened. We will endeavour to secure justice for you and give you the right support every step of the way."

Victims of sexual offences are granted lifelong anonymity under the Sexual Offences Act.

You can access support and advice if you or someone you know is a victim of a sexual offence on the South Yorkshire Police website.

To report sexual offences in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire, contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.