Man who punched Good Samaritan and robbed him found dead in Doncaster prison
Simon Kubalik approached his victim while he was sat inside his car and asked the driver if he would give him and a woman accompanying him at the time a lift.
After the victim agreed, Kubalik punched him repeatedly before stealing the man's wallet and phone.
Serving a six-year sentence for his crime Kubalik died at HMP Doncaster on January 16, according to reports.
An investigation into his death is currently underway by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman, to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.
Kubalik, from Beeston, Leeds, was jailed in November last year following a trial at Leeds Crown Court.
He attacked his victim on April 25, 2024 in the Harehills area of Leeds, leaving his victim with facial fractures and needing several operations on his face afterwards.