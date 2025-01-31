Man who punched Good Samaritan and robbed him found dead in Doncaster prison

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 20-year-old who asked a man for a lift before attacking and robbing him has been found dead in a Doncaster prison.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Kubalik approached his victim while he was sat inside his car and asked the driver if he would give him and a woman accompanying him at the time a lift.

After the victim agreed, Kubalik punched him repeatedly before stealing the man's wallet and phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serving a six-year sentence for his crime Kubalik died at HMP Doncaster on January 16, according to reports.

Simon Kubalik has been found dead in prison.

An investigation into his death is currently underway by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman, to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

Kubalik, from Beeston, Leeds, was jailed in November last year following a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

He attacked his victim on April 25, 2024 in the Harehills area of Leeds, leaving his victim with facial fractures and needing several operations on his face afterwards.