Man who killed four members of same Doncaster family is jailed for 29 years

Daniel Sebastian Allen, 33, previously pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his partner Denise Gossett and the murder of her daughter Sabrina Gossett, 19, son Roman Gossett, 16, and Sabrina Gossett’s 15-month-old daughter Morgana Quinn in the deliberate fire at a house in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, Northern Ireland on February 27, 2018.

He was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court earlier this week.

On the death of 45-year-old Denise Gossett, Allen previously admitted manslaughter by reason of suicide pact.

Clockwise, from top left: Sabrina Gossett, Roman Gossett, Morgana Gossett and Denise Gossett were all victims of Daniel Sebastian Allen. (Photo: PSNI).

Allen, whose address was given as HMP Maghaberry, also admitted arson with intent to endanger life.

Delivering sentence, Mr Justice O’Hara said Allen will serve 29 years in prison before he can be considered for release, which, taking into account time already served, will be in 2047.