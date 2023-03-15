News you can trust since 1925
Man who died after fatal collision between two vans has been named

A man who died in a road traffic collision has been named.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:05 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 11:05 GMT

Lucian Abbey, aged 51, died at the scene after a collision involving two vans in Bawtry Road, Bircotes, at 9.45am on Thursday (9 March).

The road was closed in both directions for most of the day whilst emergency services attended.

Another driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Lucian Abbey, aged 51, who died at the scene
Lucian lived in the Leeds area and his family has been informed.

Detective Constable Liah Lane, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A man sadly lost his life following this tragic incident and our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this most difficult time.

“We continue to urge anyone who witnessed this incident or has any dash-cam footage to get in touch on 101, quoting incident number 149 of 9 March 2023.”

If anyone sees an incident take place please call 101 or 999 in an emergency.