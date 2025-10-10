Man wanted over upskirting at Doncaster shop, "no longer sought," say police

By Darren Burke
Published 10th Oct 2025, 08:57 BST
A man wanted by police over an incident of upskirting at a Doncaster shop is no longer being sought, officers have said.

Yesterday, South Yorkshire Police issued a CCTV image of a man they wanted to trace following the sexual offence which took place at the B&M store on Quora Retail Park in Thorne last month.

Most Popular

It is reported that around 5.25pm on Saturday 6 September 2025, an upskirting incident took place after inappropriate pictures were taken of a girl inside the store, a brief statement said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Upskirting is the act of taking photos or videos up someone's clothing without their consent.

Police are no longer seeking a man over an upskirting incident in Doncaster.placeholder image
Police are no longer seeking a man over an upskirting incident in Doncaster.

In an update, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Following a CCTV appeal released earlier today in connection to a reported upskirting incident in Doncaster, the man in the image is no longer being sought by officers.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal. Your support is appreciated.”

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice