Man wanted over upskirting at Doncaster shop, "no longer sought," say police

A man wanted by police over an incident of upskirting at a Doncaster shop is no longer being sought, officers have said.

Yesterday, South Yorkshire Police issued a CCTV image of a man they wanted to trace following the sexual offence which took place at the B&M store on Quora Retail Park in Thorne last month.

It is reported that around 5.25pm on Saturday 6 September 2025, an upskirting incident took place after inappropriate pictures were taken of a girl inside the store, a brief statement said.

Upskirting is the act of taking photos or videos up someone's clothing without their consent.

In an update, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Following a CCTV appeal released earlier today in connection to a reported upskirting incident in Doncaster, the man in the image is no longer being sought by officers.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal. Your support is appreciated.”