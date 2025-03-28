Man wanted over Somerset burglary could be in Doncaster, say police

By Darren Burke
Published 28th Mar 2025, 14:47 BST
A man wanted over a burglary in Somerset could be in Doncaster, police have said.

Avon and Somerset Police have launched a search for Daniel Finigan, 37 who has links to both Doncaster and Rotherham.

Officers wish to speak with Finigan in connection with a burglary investigation in Bridgwater.

He is black, of medium build, approximately 6ft 1ins tall, with short, black hair.

If you see Finigan, please do not approach him, instead call 999, or call 101 ref 5225013334 with any information.

