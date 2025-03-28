Man wanted over Somerset burglary could be in Doncaster, say police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man wanted over a burglary in Somerset could be in Doncaster, police have said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Avon and Somerset Police have launched a search for Daniel Finigan, 37 who has links to both Doncaster and Rotherham.

Officers wish to speak with Finigan in connection with a burglary investigation in Bridgwater.

He is black, of medium build, approximately 6ft 1ins tall, with short, black hair.

If you see Finigan, please do not approach him, instead call 999, or call 101 ref 5225013334 with any information.