Man wanted over serious assault in Wiltshire could be in Doncaster, say police

A man wanted over a serious assault in Wiltshire could be in Doncaster, police have said.

Nathan Scholey, who is 31 and from Melksham is wanted in connection with a serious assault which took place in the town on October 17.

A Melksham Police spokesperson said: “He also has links to the Doncaster area.

“If you see him, or know of his whereabouts, please contact us.”

You can get in touch on 101 quoting reference 54250138927 or alternatively contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.