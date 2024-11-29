Man wanted over serious assault in Lancashire could be in Doncaster, say police

A man wanted over a serious assault in Lancashire could be in Doncaster, police have said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex McKenzie, who has links to the city, is wanted by Lancaster Area Police.

A force spokesperson said: “We are asking for your help to find Alex McKenzie who is wanted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“McKenzie, 22, is wanted in connection with a serious assault which happened on Denny Avenue, Lancaster, on 2 January this year.

Alex McKenzie could be in Doncaster, police have said.

“He is 6ft, slim, with light brown hair which we believe might be shorter than on this picture.”

McKenzie previously lived on the Ryelands Estate, Lancaster, and he has links to Blackpool, Preston, and Doncaster.

“We ask that you don’t approach McKenzie but to report any sightings or information as to where he might be by contacting 101 – quoting log 0844 of 2nd January 2024 – or by emailing [email protected].

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.