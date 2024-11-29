Man wanted over serious assault in Lancashire could be in Doncaster, say police

By Darren Burke
Published 29th Nov 2024, 15:41 BST

A man wanted over a serious assault in Lancashire could be in Doncaster, police have said.

Alex McKenzie, who has links to the city, is wanted by Lancaster Area Police.

A force spokesperson said: “We are asking for your help to find Alex McKenzie who is wanted.

“McKenzie, 22, is wanted in connection with a serious assault which happened on Denny Avenue, Lancaster, on 2 January this year.

Alex McKenzie could be in Doncaster, police have said.

“He is 6ft, slim, with light brown hair which we believe might be shorter than on this picture.”

McKenzie previously lived on the Ryelands Estate, Lancaster, and he has links to Blackpool, Preston, and Doncaster.

“We ask that you don’t approach McKenzie but to report any sightings or information as to where he might be by contacting 101 – quoting log 0844 of 2nd January 2024 – or by emailing [email protected].

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

