Police are asking for the public’s help to find this man, who is wanted over a “serious assault” and is believed to have links to Sheffield, Rotherham and Doncaster.

The appeal to locate Jordan Winder has been issued by Lincolnshire Police.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Winder is from the Chapel St Leonards area but is believed to have links with Doncaster, Rotherham, Sheffield and Skegness.

“He is wanted in connection with a serious assault.

“We are now asking for anyone with information to get in touch, there are several ways you can contact us.”

Anyone who can help the force to trace Winder should call Lincolnshire Police on 101.

You can also email [email protected] putting reference number 24000176724 in the subject line.

Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. See less