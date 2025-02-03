Man wanted over seaside incident which injured two men has South Yorkshire links
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to locate Ben Rowen, 35, from Mablethorpe.
A spokesperson said: “He is wanted for a serious assault and public order offence that happened in the Mablethorpe area on January 31, in which two men were injured, and he is yet to be located.
“We have carried out a number of enquiries to find him without success and we are now asking for anyone who knows where he is or has any sightings to get in touch.”
Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101. In an emergency always call 999.
Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
The crime reference number to pass onto police is 2500063657.