Man wanted over seaside incident which injured two men has South Yorkshire links

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 05:25 BST
A man wanted by police over a serious incident which injured two men at a seaside resort has links to South Yorkshire, police have said as a major manhunt is launched to trace him.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to locate Ben Rowen, 35, from Mablethorpe.

Most Popular

A spokesperson said: “He is wanted for a serious assault and public order offence that happened in the Mablethorpe area on January 31, in which two men were injured, and he is yet to be located.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have carried out a number of enquiries to find him without success and we are now asking for anyone who knows where he is or has any sightings to get in touch.”

Ben Rowen is wanted by police.placeholder image
Ben Rowen is wanted by police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101. In an emergency always call 999.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The crime reference number to pass onto police is 2500063657.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice