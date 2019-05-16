A man is wanted for questioning by the police over the robbery of a teenage boy in Doncaster town centre.

Officers investigating the robbery of the 14-year-old on St Sepulchre Gate at 5.50pm on Thursday, April 4 have issued a CCTV image of a man who they believe could hold vital information.

A boy was talking on his phone when a male approached him from behind, punched him in his back and snatched the mobile.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 689 of April 4 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.