Man takes out two garden walls driving with three wheels trying to escape Doncaster police

A man driving a vehicle with only three wheels who tried to escape police was eventually captured in Doncaster.

By Stephanie Bateman
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 10:23 am

The Astra driver cut up one of the force’s armed response vehicles at a junction and didn't want to hang around for a chat when requested to stop.

A spokesman said that the driver failed to stop, was speeding on the wrong side of the road and took out two garden walls.

Police use unmarked HGV to tackle dangerous driving

The Astra

Despite losing a wheel vehicle he still continued.

Officers made tactical contact with the vehicle to stop it. A Taser was deployed on the driver who still wasn't coming quietly before being arrested.

The force was assisted by @NPASNorthEast.

