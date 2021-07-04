Man takes out two garden walls driving with three wheels trying to escape Doncaster police
A man driving a vehicle with only three wheels who tried to escape police was eventually captured in Doncaster.
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 10:23 am
The Astra driver cut up one of the force’s armed response vehicles at a junction and didn't want to hang around for a chat when requested to stop.
A spokesman said that the driver failed to stop, was speeding on the wrong side of the road and took out two garden walls.
Despite losing a wheel vehicle he still continued.
Officers made tactical contact with the vehicle to stop it. A Taser was deployed on the driver who still wasn't coming quietly before being arrested.
The force was assisted by @NPASNorthEast.