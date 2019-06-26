Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Doncaster village
A man has been taken to hospital after a suspected stabbing in a former Doncaster pit village.
By David Kessen
Wednesday, 26 June, 2019, 15:25
Police and emergency services were called out to the incident in Armthorpe after receiving a call at around 11.30am yesterday, June 25.
The victim was taken to hospital but the injuries were understood to have not been life threatening.
Police are investigating the incident, which was described as being in the vicinity of Maple Grove.