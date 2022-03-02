Man taken to hospital after emergency crews called to Doncaster town centre incident
Emergency crews were called in and a man was taken to hospital after suffering injuries in a Doncaster town centre incident.
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 11:19 am
South Yorkshire Police officers were called at 5pm on Friday to Cleveland Street following the incident near to the Saracens bar.
A spokesman said: “It was reported a man had been injured and was taken to hospital.
"Officers attended to establish what happened. At this time there is not thought to have been a crime committed.”
Eyewitnesses reported several police cars and an ambulance at the scene.