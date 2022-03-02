Man taken to hospital after emergency crews called to Doncaster town centre incident

South Yorkshire Police officers were called at 5pm on Friday to Cleveland Street following the incident near to the Saracens bar.

A spokesman said: “It was reported a man had been injured and was taken to hospital.

"Officers attended to establish what happened. At this time there is not thought to have been a crime committed.”

Emergency crews were called to Cleveland Street in Doncaster.