Man taken to hospital after crashing car into wall in Doncaster
A man has been taken to hospital after crashing his car into a wall in Doncaster.
By Alana Roberts
Saturday, 27 July, 2019, 10:35
Police were alerted to the crash on Carr Lane, in Conisbrough, after receiving a call from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service at around 10:15pm on Friday, July 26.
It is reported that the male driver of a Peugeot 207 collided with a wall.
Fire crews from Rotherham and Edlington arrived at the scene at around 11pm.
The driver, who was unconscious at the time, was cut out of his car by firefighters.
He was taken to Northern General hospital where his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.