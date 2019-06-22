Man suffers 'life-changing injuries' in Doncaster stabbing
A man suffered life-changing injuries in a stabbing in Doncaster.
By Lee Peace
Saturday, 22 June, 2019, 15:01
A man was taken to hospital with suspected slash wounds to his upper arm after an incident in Dukes Crescent, Edlington, on Friday at 11.38pm.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “His injuries are thought to be life-changing. Officers remain at the scene while they carry out enquiries.
“Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 1049 of 21 June. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”