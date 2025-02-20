Man suffers facial and head injuries after being kicked and punched to the ground by group of three.

Enquiries are underway after officers were called to reports of an assault on Akeferry Road in Westwoodside yesterday (Wednesday 19 February).

It is reported at around noon that a car containing a three people was being driven in the car park of a business premises.

A member of staff is believed to have approached the vehicle, before an altercation reportedly took place and resulted in the man being assaulted.

The group are thought to have repeatedly kicked and punched the man as he was on the ground, before returning to the car and fleeing the area.

The man sustained injuries to his face and head as a result of the incident.

Community patrol Inspector Kate Duffield said: “I would like to offer reassurance that my team are carrying out various lines of enquiry to establish the full circumstance around the incident, this includes reviewing CCTV footage of the area around the time.

“If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information that may assist officers with their ongoing enquiries, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log of 19 February.”

Alternatively, if you wish to report anonymously, you can do so via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.