A man suffered facial, chest and arm injuries in a stabbing in Doncaster.
The 34-year-old was attacked during an incident in Parkway North, Wheatley, just after 6pm yesterday.
CRIME: Man stabbed on Shiregreen estate in Sheffield in 'isolated' incident, say police
He was taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield by ambulance.
LATEST: Shiregreen stabbing victim pleaded 'please can you help me' after collapsing in street
South Yorkshire Police said his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
SHIREGREEN STABBING: Everything known about knife attack in Sheffield
No arrests have yet been made.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 758 of May 29.