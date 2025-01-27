Man subjected to vicious city centre assault where he was punched to the ground and attacked on the floor

Police are appealing for information following an attempted robbery in Doncaster.

On 9 January at 5.30pm, it is reported that a man was walking along Cleveland Street when he was approached by a man.

The man then reportedly punched the victim causing him to fall to the floor, and continued to attack him while on the floor and demanding his mobile phone.

The assailant is described as a white man, around 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, and around 20-years-old. He is reported to have been wearing black clothing.

The man was attacked on Cleveland Street.

A police spokesman said: “We are now appealing for anyone with information, including dashcam and CCTV footage, to come forward to help with officers’ investigations.”

You can pass information to police via the online portal www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 706 of 9 January 2025 when you get in touch.

Dashcam and CCTV footage can be submitted here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-information-following-attempted-robbery-in-doncaster

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

