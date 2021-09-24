Man stabbed in his torso, leg and hand in late night attack in Doncaster
Police were called at around 10.50pm on Monday, September 20, to reports that a man had been stabbed in Christ Church Road in Doncaster.
On attending the scene officers discovered a man in his 40s with stab wounds to his leg, hand and torso.
He was taken to hospital via ambulance.
His injuries are not believed life-threatening.
Enquiries are ongoing to locate those involved.
If anyone has any information that might help officers, please call 101 quoting incident number 1076 of 20 September.