Man stabbed in confrontation outside fireworks display at Yorkshire Main Miners Welfare, Edlington, Doncaster
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in a confrontation during a South Yorkshire fireworks display.
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 4:50 pm
Police say a 21-year-old man was involved in an altercation with a second man on Wednesday, November 3, at around 9pm, outside Yorkshire Main Miners Welfare Club in Edlington during the firework display.
The man suffered stab wounds and received hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.
Witnesses or anyone with information call police on 101 quoting incident number is 944.