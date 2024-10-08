Man stabbed by masked machete wielding raiders during raid on Doncaster home
The attack took place in Mexborough last night, with police, ambulances and the air ambulance all reported at the scene by shocked eyewitnesses.
The air ambulance helicopter was seen landing on nearby playing fields following the man’s stabbing.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.11pm last night (7 October) following reports of an aggravated burglary on Victoria Road in Mexborough.
“It is reported that two men carrying machetes and wearing balaclavas gained entry to an address before knocking a man to the floor and stabbing him.
“The two men then stole a Yamaha motorbike and fled the scene.
“The victim was taken to hospital, with his injuries not deemed to be serious or life-threatening.
“Officers attended the scene and a cordon was put in place while they conducted further enquiries.
“An investigation has since been launched and we would urge anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 1019 of 7 October 2024.”
You can also report any information to police online via the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime, as well as anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers.
They can be called through their independent UK call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can pass on information without having to leave your details.
Or you can submit a secure anonymous form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.