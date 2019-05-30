A man is in hospital after being seriously injured in a stabbing in Doncaster.

The man was found injured in Parkway North, Wheatley, at around 6pm yesterday.

A man was stabbed in Parkway North, Wheatley, yesterday

Officers alerted to the stabbing sealed off the area while enquiries were carried out at the scene.

A passer-by saw an officer holding a blood stained shirt in the police cordon.

Officers remained at the crime scene until around 11pm.

No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.