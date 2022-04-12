Man seriously ill in hospital as two arrested over stabbing in South Yorkshire street

Police were called to West Melton in Rotherham in the early hours of this morning with a number of streets in the area sealed off under a huge police cordon.

South Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that a man in his 30s suffered stab wounds while a 24-year-old woman and 50 year-old man have both been held over the attack.

A spokesman said: “We received a call from South Yorkshire Ambulance Service at about 3.40am today to inform us a man had reportedly been stabbed on New Winterwell Road in Rotherham.

Police activity centred on the former Queens pub in Albert Road.

“The victim, a man of no fixed address and aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital by an ambulance crew with injuries believed to be serious.

“Officers attended the scene and made two arrests – a 24-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man, both from Rotherham - on suspicion of Section 18 wounding. Both remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

“Detectives believe this to be an isolated incident where those involved were known to each other.

Residents in the area reported heavy police activity near to The Queens Diner, formerly The Queens pub.

“If you have any information which could assist our officers, please contact 101 quoting incident number 99 of 12 April.