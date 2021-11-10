Man pronounced dead at scene after police called to Doncaster house

Police in Doncaster have said a man was pronounced dead at the scene after they were called to a house in Wheatley.

By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 1:04 pm

Officers were called to an address in Parkway North on Monday, a spokesman said.

In a brief statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services responded at around 10.13am on Monday to reports a man had been found unresponsive at Parkway North.

“He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”