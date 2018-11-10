Man on remand for GBH and possessing a weapon is released from prison IN ERROR

Police are appealing for information to help locate wanted man Michael Kavanagh.

Michael was charged last month with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place in connection with an incident on 21 June 2018.

He was on remand at HMP Hull when he was released in error yesterday.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue and grey Adidas hoodie, grey jogging bottoms and blue Adidas trainers.

Superintendent Gary Hooks said: “Firstly I would like to appeal to Michael directly to hand yourself in to your nearest police station immediately.

“To the public, if you see Michael or have any information about his whereabouts please do not approach him and call us straight away.

“Anyone found supporting and harbouring him could be subject to prosecution for assisting an offender.”

If you have any information that may assist our enquiries please call 101 quoting log 300 of 10/01/18 or visit a police station, in an emergency always call 999.

Alternatively you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.