Man left with life threatening injuries after motorbike crash
Police are appealing for witnesses to a motorcycle collision which left a man with life-threatening abdominal injuries.
The collision happened near Wath upon Dearne on Tuesday night (July 23) at around 6pm as three motorbikes were traveling along Manvers Way in the direction of Mexborough.
One of the riders, a 19-year-old man thought to be using an off-road pit bike, is reported to have clipped the central reservation and collided with a lamp-post.
Officers believe that the two other motorcyclists returned to the scene shortly before emergency services arrived and removed the bike.
PS Adam Renshaw said: “A number of witnesses stopped and called 999, but the other motorcyclists did not stop at the scene. We would really like to speak to these two people as part of our enquiries; they may have information that will help us understand what happened. I’d also urge anyone who knows anything about the location of the bike to get in touch.
“We’re also keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage of the moments prior to the collision, or saw what happened last night. Please contact 101 quoting incident number 738 of 23 July.”