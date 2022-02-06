Man left in a coma after an incident on a dual carriageway in Doncaster yesterday evening
A serious incident occurred on a dual carriageway in Doncaster on Saturday evening.
An air ambulance was called to the scene in Mexborough on Saturday, February 5, 2022.
A man named locally as Tony Perkins was reportedly hit by a vehicle on the dual carriageway and which has led to him being in a coma.
South Yorkshire Police said: “"We received a call at 5:50pm on 5 February for reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a car on Greens Way in Mexborough."It is believed that a white Fiat Doblo collided with a 53 year-old man.
"The man was taken to hospital via ambulance were he remains with serious injuries, believed to be life-threatening."The driver of the car remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 650 of 5 February 2022."