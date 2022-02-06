Man left in a coma after an incident on a dual carriageway in Doncaster yesterday evening

An air ambulance was called to the scene in Mexborough on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

A man named locally as Tony Perkins was reportedly hit by a vehicle on the dual carriageway and which has led to him being in a coma.

South Yorkshire Police said: “"We received a call at 5:50pm on 5 February for reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a car on Greens Way in Mexborough."It is believed that a white Fiat Doblo collided with a 53 year-old man.

An incident occurred on the dual carriage way in Mexborough on Saturday, February 5.

"The man was taken to hospital via ambulance were he remains with serious injuries, believed to be life-threatening."The driver of the car remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 650 of 5 February 2022."

