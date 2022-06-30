Man jailed for attempted rape at scene of motorway crash near Doncaster

Jason Holmes smashed into the back of a car while driving along the M180 between Hatfield and Thorne last year.

After the smash, the 33-year-old forced himself on his passenger, sexually assaulting her and strangling her with both his hands until she lost consciousness.

Holmes dragged his victim down an embankment where he forcibly removed her clothes and attempted to rape her.

Vile thug Jason Holmes has been jailed after an attempted rape at the scene of a motorway crash.

The court heard he was under the influence of illegal drugs at the time of the smash in September 2021.

Holmes, 33, of Church Lane, Scunthorpe, was jailed for eight years at Grimsby Crown Court having pleaded guilty to charges of attempted rape, dangerous driving, sexual assault, two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating at an earlier hearing on 11 February.

Just after 12pm on Monday 27 September 2021, Holmes was driving along the M180 towards the junction with the M18, in between Hatfield and Thorne.

Holmes was under the influence of a number of non-prescription drugs and drove at speed into the back of a silver car. They both pulled over onto the hard shoulder, where a third vehicle also pulled over to check on the welfare of the occupants of both vehicles.

Holmes then sexually assaulted her, strangled her and dragged his victim down an embankment where he attempted to rape her.

The drivers of both the other vehicles were then assaulted by Holmes, the driver of the silver car being left with expensive damage to his teeth as well as his vehicle.

Holmes was arrested at the scene. He was later sentenced to six years and eight months imprisonment for attempted rape, and is required to register under the Sexual Offences Act indefinitely.

He was also sentenced to 10 months prison for dangerous driving, four months for sexual assault, one year and eight months for the first assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and one year for the second assault occasioning actual bodily harm, four months for assault by beating, and a further month for failing to provide a specimen for analysis, all to be served concurrently.

On release from prison he will also be disqualified from driving for a minimum of 18 months, and will be the subject of a restraining order preventing him from going near the victim.

DC Stephen Barnes, leading the investigation for South Yorkshire Police, said: “The victim had to go through an awful and harrowing ordeal which will stay with her for ever, and we commend her bravery in helping us with the investigation, re-living those frightening moments and helping us to prepare the case to get her attacker jailed.

“Thankfully, Holmes admitted the offences and spared the victim having to relive those moments yet again in a court room. We hope that they can now start to move on from this and look forward, rather than back.