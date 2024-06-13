Man jailed as tip-off leads to discovery of £150,000 cannabis factory in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been jailed for two years after officers acted on local intelligence to shut down a £150,000 cannabis factory in Doncaster.

After a sergeant from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) sent out an SYP Alert to residents informing them of the discovery of a separate cannabis grow, they received a response from a concerned member of the public regarding an industrial unit in Kirk Sandall.

The team then investigated further by contacting other local businesses in the area before tasking a drone to fly over the unit and take pictures of the premises.

With the evidence pointing towards a significant cannabis set up, a legal application for a warrant to search the building was submitted to the courts under Section 23 of the Misuse of the Drugs Act.

45-year-old Arjan Imeraj.

This warrant was approved and executed by officers on 2 May, leading to the discovery of 150 mature cannabis plants.

A deeper search of the premises led to them finding 45-year-old Arjan Imeraj hiding in a makeshift bedroom at the back of the property.

Inspector Alison Carr said: "We always thoroughly investigate queries and concerns raised by members of the public and this particular tip-off led to the discovery of a sophisticated cannabis grow.

"Cannabis isn't a harmless drug and large operations like the one discovered in Kirk Sandall are often linked to organised crime groups (OCGs) involved in exploitation, human trafficking and very serious violence.

"Shutting these factories down helps to dismantle the influence and operations of these OCGs and I want to urge the public to continue feeding us with intelligence so we can execute these drug warrants and bring criminals to justice.

"If you think cannabis if being grown in a property or premises near you, then please let us know so we can investigate.

"You only need to look at this example to see the results we can deliver and we know that we are stronger and better at fighting crime when we work in coordination with our communities."

Imeraj, of no fixed abode, was jailed for two years at Sheffield Crown Court last Thursday (6 June) after pleading guilty to producing the controlled Class B drug cannabis.

Some of the signs that a property is being used for growing cannabis include:

· Heavy smell of cannabis· Windows blacked out· Excessive condensation on windows· Blocked letterbox· Heavy use of anti-odour devices· Visitors at unusual hours; only staying for a short period of time· Signs of a property not being lived in – bins not being put out, garden not maintained etc.

If you are concerned that a property or premises in your area is being used to grow cannabis, then please report it to police on 101. You can also submit information online via https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

SYP Alerts allows you to receive information via email about issues affecting your community.